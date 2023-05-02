IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants’ Ravi Bishnoi admitted that 127 was a chasable total, even on a slow Lucknow wicket but cited KL Rahul’s injury as a decisive factor in the team’s loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

| Video Credit: TATA IPL

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants’ Ravi Bishnoi admitted that 127 was a chasable total, even on a slow Lucknow wicket but cited KL Rahul’s injury as a decisive factor in the team’s loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.