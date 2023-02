Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) released on Friday.

The tournament will be played across 12 venues: Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala.

IPL 2023 TEAM SCHEDULES-

There are 70 league matches this time including 18 double-headers. The last league stage game is on May 21. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on May 28.