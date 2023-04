IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

IPL 2023: RCB’s Vyshak Vijaykumar was upgraded from a net bowler to the playing XI and ended with three for 20, the best bowling figures for an Indian on debut.

