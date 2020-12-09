ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC will look to bounce back to winning ways when it takes on in-form Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo has played a 4-4-2 formation in the opening three matches with striker Esmael Goncalves allowed to run across the front line. It remains to be seen if he changes his system in the absence of influential midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who has sustained an injury. Edwin Sydney Vanspaul will likely get his first start of the season in his absence.

Mumbai City has registered three successive wins without conceding a goal. Head coach Sergio Lobera rotated his team during the 2-0 win over Odisha FC on Sunday with Adam le Fondre and Mandar Rao Dessai being dropped to the bench.

ISL 2020-21 COVERAGE

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City-Chennaiyin combined XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Vice-captain: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)

Combined MCFC-CFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Juanan (BFC), Ashique Kuruniyan (BFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC); Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Sunil Chhetri (BFC)