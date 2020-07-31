Videos

St. Jude Invitational: Jon Rahm didn't feel like a World No. 1

"I certainly didn't play like World No. 1 today," says Rahm, who carded an even-par 70 in the first round.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 July, 2020 14:52 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 July, 2020 14:52 IST
St. Jude Invitational: Jon Rahm didn't feel like a World No. 1
Frank Lampard
Grant always saw Lampard's managerial potential at Chelsea
Russia will be expelled if outstanding doping fine isn't paid - World Athletics
Tuchel hopes PSG can find a way to win without Mbappe
 More Videos
TRAINING: La Liga teams prepare for Champions League restart
David Willey: I'm still disappointed over World Cup exclusion
Koepka reaping the benefits of a putting technique change
WATCH: Sarri fumes over scheduling, threatens to play U-23s against Roma
Jason Holder
ENG vs WI: Series review - Will Holder's revenue plea fall on deaf ears again?
Antonio Conte turns focus to 'beautiful game' against Atalanta
Portugal to benefit economically from hosting Champions League final
Broad hoping to reach heights of 'great friend' Anderson after 500th Test wicket