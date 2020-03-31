Videos Kimmich, Gnabry open up on Bayern cyber training Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry are enjoying Bayern Munich's cyber training, saying that its a good way to keep in touch with other players and stay fit. Team Sportstar 31 March, 2020 18:02 IST Team Sportstar 31 March, 2020 18:02 IST Life in China ‘slowly going back to normal’ - Cannavaro Life in Russian quarantine for French chess team Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold Alex Marquez wins as MotoGP goes virtual More Videos Work continues on Tokyo Olympics venues despite uncertain future Naomi Osaka 'united by emotion' for Tokyo Olympics Born this day - N'Golo Kante turns 29 On this day: Clarke leads Australia to fifth ODI World Cup win Brighton expecting Premier League to be played behind closed doors Adidas athletes come together for #HomeTeam campaign Rafael Nadal offers Red Cross support amid COVID-19 outbreak Analysts predict postponed Olympics to cost 6 billion dollars