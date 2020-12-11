Videos

Joshua confident in weapons for Pulev slugfest

Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev at the 02 Arena in London on 12 December, his first fight in a year.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 December, 2020 16:39 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 December, 2020 16:39 IST
ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
Joshua confident in weapons for Pulev slugfest
Guardiola praises Aguero's goalscoring 'instinct'
Antonio Conte fumes at defensive Shakhtar
 More Videos
Zinedine Zidane: I'll never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson
ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United paid the price for sloppy start: Solskjaer
ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation
Romain Grosjean to miss the final grand prix of the season
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga highlights: Leverkusen goes second by beating hapless Schalke