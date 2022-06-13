Videos

Jyothi Yarraji stumbles on hurdle at Interstate Athletics after national record-breaking spree

Jyothi Yarraji, India's fastest hurdler who broke the NR thrice last month, fell after the last hurdle, finishing last at the Inter-State Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Divyakriti Singh
13 June, 2022 11:00 IST

Jyothi Yarraji stumbles on hurdle at Interstate Athletics after national record-breaking spree

Divyakriti Singh
13 June, 2022 11:00 IST

Jyothi Yarraji, India's fastest hurdler who broke the NR thrice last month, fell after the last hurdle, finishing last in the women's 100m hurdles event at the Inter-State Athletics Championships on Sunday. The 22-year-old says she has a few cuts from clipping the hurdles but is fine otherwise.

RELATED: Denied twice, Jyothi Yarraji sets the hurdles record straight

Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles national record in Cyprus meet

Jyothi Yarraji smashes own 100m hurdles national record in UK

Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 100m hurdles national record again  

Jyothi Yarraji stumbles on hurdle at Interstate Athletics after national record-breaking spree
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Wish South Africa would drop Miller, but they won't
Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again
Ishan Kishan: You don't lose a game because of one player

All Videos

 More Videos
Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team
Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya
India vs South Africa, T20 head-to-head records: Highest run scorers, wicket takers
Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side
Dravid on Umran: Hope to see him in longer format of the game
Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways
Diamond League Rabat recap: Warholm injured, another national record for Sable, Thompson-Herah impresses
IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace lottery and Gujarat's debut bliss