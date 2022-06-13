Videos Jyothi Yarraji stumbles on hurdle at Interstate Athletics after national record-breaking spree Jyothi Yarraji, India's fastest hurdler who broke the NR thrice last month, fell after the last hurdle, finishing last at the Inter-State Athletics Championships on Sunday. Divyakriti Singh 13 June, 2022 11:00 IST Jyothi Yarraji stumbles on hurdle at Interstate Athletics after national record-breaking spree Divyakriti Singh 13 June, 2022 11:00 IST Jyothi Yarraji, India's fastest hurdler who broke the NR thrice last month, fell after the last hurdle, finishing last in the women's 100m hurdles event at the Inter-State Athletics Championships on Sunday. The 22-year-old says she has a few cuts from clipping the hurdles but is fine otherwise. RELATED: Denied twice, Jyothi Yarraji sets the hurdles record straight Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles national record in Cyprus meet Jyothi Yarraji smashes own 100m hurdles national record in UK Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 100m hurdles national record again Jyothi Yarraji stumbles on hurdle at Interstate Athletics after national record-breaking spree Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Wish South Africa would drop Miller, but they won't Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again Ishan Kishan: You don't lose a game because of one player All Videos More Videos Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya India vs South Africa, T20 head-to-head records: Highest run scorers, wicket takers Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side Dravid on Umran: Hope to see him in longer format of the game Sakshi Malik returns to winning ways Diamond League Rabat recap: Warholm injured, another national record for Sable, Thompson-Herah impresses IPL 2022 recap: Hardik's comeback era, India's pace lottery and Gujarat's debut bliss