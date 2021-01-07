Videos

Kawhi Leonard on Black Lives Matter: Education is key

The shooting of Jacob Blake prompted NBA players to protest by shutting down play for three days, with the WNBA and Major League Baseball also postponing games.

Ayan Acharya_11013
07 January, 2021 09:48 IST
