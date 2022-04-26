Videos

Khelo India University Games - Mallakhamb steals spotlight in opening ceremony

Karnataka's cultural diversity was on full display in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games in Bengalurul last weekend.

26 April, 2022 16:42 IST

Images: Murali Kumar K

