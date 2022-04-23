Videos

Khelo India University Games - Venue, schedule, star athletes

Here's everything you need to know about the second edition of the Khelo India University Games which gets underway in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 April, 2022 14:25 IST

Khelo India University Games - Venue, schedule, star athletes

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 April, 2022 14:25 IST
Erik Ten Hag's to-do list at Manchester United - what should be on the Dutchman's agenda?
Rangnick: Liverpool has 25 Formula One racing cars in their squad
Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat
Mike Hesson lauds RCB openers du Plessis and Rawat
Lasith Malinga praises Yuzvendra Chahal for fifer vs KKR

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open Invictus Games
Kolkata football's bar pujo - what this Bengali football tradition is all about | Poila Baisakh
Anya Shrubsole retires - England's 2017 World Cup hero bids farewell to international cricket
Northern Ireland manager's sexist remark: Women more emotional than men, prone to conceding goals quickly
Shivam Dube dedicates monstrous knock vs RCB to dad
Matildas footballer Aivi Luik shaves her head on the pitch
Rashid Khan on SRH: Hard to move from team you've spent five years with
Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App