Videos

Kimmich ready for Bayern showdown with RB Leipzig

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich says he's impressed by RB Leipzig's pressing game ahead of their Sunday showdown in the Bundesliga.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2020 13:24 IST

Kimmich ready for Bayern showdown with RB Leipzig

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2020 13:24 IST
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick.
DFB-Pokal: Bayern got a 'wake-up call' against Hoffenheim, says Flick
Barcelona coach refuses to get “into Messi’s life” after Abidal row
Jose Mourinho
Mourinho 'had the feeling' this was Liverpool's season
Sarri happy with Ronaldo's return to fitness
 More Videos
Quique Setien
Setien hails Fati's two-goal performance
Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes sparks Kansas City Chiefs to comeback win
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel left upset with Mbappe in PSG win
Favre delighted with 'record breaker' Sancho in Dortmund win
Zinedine Zidane during a media interaction.
Always special to win the Madrid derby: Zidane
Sofia Kenin savours the moment after winning the Australian Open.
Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamba
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel: PSG must rest star players to avoid injuries