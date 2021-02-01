Videos

Klopp left unsurprised by 'world-class' Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the Egyptian after his double helped the Reds to a 3-1 win over West Ham.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 February, 2021 13:40 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 February, 2021 13:40 IST
Klopp left unsurprised by 'world-class' Salah
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho points to Spurs self-esteem issues
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
Arsenal 0-0 Man United - Managers rue missed chances
 More Videos
ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
Pep Guardiola
Guardiola pokes fun at pundits over Man City favourites tag
Match Practice for the Pros
Tennis stars happy to end quarantine on light note ahead of Australian Open
Serena Williams
Australian Open: Tennis stars begin preparations
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel not scared by Chelsea hire-and-fire policy
Rory Burns
Rory Burns prepared for life in the bubble in India
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho admits latest Harry Kane blow is not a 'nothing injury'
ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for