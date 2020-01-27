Videos Emotional Kyrgios with touching tribute for Kobe Bryant Following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios wore the hoopster's jersey as a tribute at the Australian Open. Team Sportstar 27 January, 2020 16:01 IST Emotional Kyrgios with touching tribute for Kobe Bryant Team Sportstar 27 January, 2020 16:01 IST Emotional Kyrgios with touching tribute for Kobe Bryant Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after PSG goal The scene of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash Kobe Bryant - career in numbers More Videos Kobe Bryant death: NBA teams pay tribute to icon Kobe Bryant death: Neymar dedicates PSG goal to NBA legend Born This Day: Jose Mourinho turns 57 'We play in different eras' - Jordan on Lebron comparisons Giannis thrilled to hang out with Mbappe and Neymar after Paris win Australian Open 2020: Behind the scenes WATCH: Australian Open - Day 5 Highlights Australian Open: Best of Serena vs Wang