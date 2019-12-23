Videos Lampard speaks of respect for Tottenham boss Mourinho Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he still respects Jose Mourinho for what he did for him at Chelsea following the Blues 2-0 over Tottenham Hotspur. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 14:35 IST Lampard speaks of respect for Tottenham boss Mourinho Team Sportstar 23 December, 2019 14:35 IST Sarri laments Juve's laziness in attack Griezmann is starting to understand the Barcelona way - Valverde Rudiger's having scans on broken ribs - Mourinho Lampard speaks of respect for Tottenham boss Mourinho More Videos Jurgen Klopp: I may be older, but I'm calmer Messi will retire and then Mane, Van Dijk and I can win Ballon d'Or - Alisson Everton have 'world class' manager in Ancelotti - Ferguson Carlo Ancelotti appointed as Everton Manager Flamengo coach sees similarities with Liverpool Mourinho '100 per cent Tottenham' ahead of Chelsea visit Flamengo came to win, Liverpool was told to stay at home for the cup - Klopp Arteta vows to 'burn blood' from Arsenal helm