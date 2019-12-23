Videos

Lampard speaks of respect for Tottenham boss Mourinho

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he still respects Jose Mourinho for what he did for him at Chelsea following the Blues 2-0 over Tottenham Hotspur.

23 December, 2019 14:35 IST

