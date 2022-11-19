LEGENDS, which will open to the public in March 2023 in Madrid’s iconic Puerta del Sol, is a unique seven-storey space in which visitors will be able to take an interactive tour through the largest collection of memorabilia in the history of world football.



LEGENDS will offer visitors an immersive, technological experience and interactive tour of the largest collection in world football history, featuring original items and memorabilia used in matches by the players themselves, which have been kept hidden for more than 30 years. The collection is approved by UEFA and FIFA and has the necessary documentation to back it up.

The collection is made up of more than 5,000 items, 600 of which will be on display in the Puerta del Sol venue. The pieces have been used in all kinds of international competitions such as the FIFA World Cup, European Championship, Copa America, UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Olympic Games, Intercontinental Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Europa League, women’s football, plus major legends and national leagues, such as LaLiga, among others.

This summer it added one of the most unique pieces of football memorabilia to its collection: the jersey worn by Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico City’s Azetca Stadium. The iconic jersey was handed over by another legend of world football, Lothar Matthäus, the man Maradona exchanged jerseys with after Argentina’s 3-2 win over West Germany in the final.

All of these unique pieces of football history will be on display in a seven-storey building boasting more than 4,200 square metres of floor space. It will also feature a huge Metaverse Game Area, a comprehensive football-store, a 4D Cinema, VR robotic games, exhibition halls, a room named Football Art where visitors can experience digital, technological and state-of-the-art projections, a stirring immersive experience, as well as the LaLiga TwentyNine’s rooftop restaurant, with a spectacular view of Madrid’s iconic Puerta del Sol.