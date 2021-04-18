Videos Videos Watch: Behind the scenes: FC Barcelona's Copa del Rey celebrations Watch how Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona celebrated its Copa Del Rey victory Team Sportstar 18 April, 2021 18:23 IST Lionel Messi with the Copa del Rey trophy - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 April, 2021 18:23 IST It was a sweet sweet win for Barcelona as it beat Athletic Bilbao to win its 31st Copa Del Rey title. This is a record in itself and Barca has also managed to win five of the last seven editions. Watch the team celebrating here: Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he was very confident Lionel Messi would choose to stay at the club after the Argentine delivered a vintage performance in Saturday's win. "Leo is the best player in the world and has a very strong bond with the club. I'm convinced he wants to stay and we'll do everything in our hands to make sure he does," Laporta told reporters. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.