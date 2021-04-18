Watch: Behind the scenes: FC Barcelona's Copa del Rey celebrations

It was a sweet sweet win for Barcelona as it beat Athletic Bilbao to win its 31st Copa Del Rey title. This is a record in itself and Barca has also managed to win five of the last seven editions.

Watch the team celebrating here:

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he was very confident Lionel Messi would choose to stay at the club after the Argentine delivered a vintage performance in Saturday's win.

"Leo is the best player in the world and has a very strong bond with the club. I'm convinced he wants to stay and we'll do everything in our hands to make sure he does," Laporta told reporters.