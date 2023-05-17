WATCH: Mohsin Khan’s last-over heroics help LSG beat MI; Match analysis in five minutes

Defending 11 off the last over, left-arm seamer Mohsin Khan (3-0-26-1) nailed his wide yorkers with millimetre precision, conceding just five runs to help Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 178, MI looked in control when Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma added 90 runs for the opening wicket in less than ten overs.

However, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi pulled things back for the home team as he had both the openers holing out in the deep in an impressive spell (two for 26).

From there on, none of the MI batters got going, with the likes of Yash Thakur (two for 40) and Mohsin chipping in with wickets to swing the game towards the hosts.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE