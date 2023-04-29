Videos

WATCH: LSG vs PBKS match highlights and analysis

Lucknow Super Giants beats Punjab Kings by 56 runs in record-breaking run fest. Here’s everything you need to know about the match in just five minutes.

S. Dipak Ragav
Lucknow Super Giants beats Punjab Kings by 56 runs in record-breaking run fest. Here’s everything you need to know about the match in just five minutes.

Lucknow Super Giants’ overseas batters Kyle Mayers (54, 24b, 7x4, 4x6), Marcus Stoinis (72, 40b, 6x4, 5x6) and Nicholas Pooran (45, 19b, 7x4, 1x6) put on a sensational exhibition of T20 batting to catapult their side to a mammoth 257 for five against Punjab Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium on Friday.

Super Giants’ total was just six short of the highest-ever score in the IPL (263 for five, RCB vs Pune Warriors, 2013) as it defeated the hosts by a comprehensive margin of 56 runs.

