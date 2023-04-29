WATCH: LSG vs PBKS match highlights and analysis

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Lucknow Super Giants’ overseas batters Kyle Mayers (54, 24b, 7x4, 4x6), Marcus Stoinis (72, 40b, 6x4, 5x6) and Nicholas Pooran (45, 19b, 7x4, 1x6) put on a sensational exhibition of T20 batting to catapult their side to a mammoth 257 for five against Punjab Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium on Friday.

Super Giants’ total was just six short of the highest-ever score in the IPL (263 for five, RCB vs Pune Warriors, 2013) as it defeated the hosts by a comprehensive margin of 56 runs.

