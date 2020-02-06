Videos

Man United move a dream come true: Ighalo

New Manchester United forward Ighalo Jude said dreams do come true, having signed with the Red Devils on Deadline Day.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2020 15:08 IST

Man United move a dream come true: Ighalo

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2020 15:08 IST
Joshua Kimmich during a media interaction.
Kimmich ready for Bayern showdown with RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick.
DFB-Pokal: Bayern got a 'wake-up call' against Hoffenheim, says Flick
Barcelona coach refuses to get “into Messi’s life” after Abidal row
Jose Mourinho
Mourinho 'had the feeling' this was Liverpool's season
 More Videos
Sarri happy with Ronaldo's return to fitness
Quique Setien
Setien hails Fati's two-goal performance
Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes sparks Kansas City Chiefs to comeback win
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel left upset with Mbappe in PSG win
Favre delighted with 'record breaker' Sancho in Dortmund win
Zinedine Zidane during a media interaction.
Always special to win the Madrid derby: Zidane
Sofia Kenin savours the moment after winning the Australian Open.
Australian Open Day 13 - Sofia Kenin wins maiden Grand Slam title
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant death: Rapinoe, Lloyd remember Black Mamba