WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

Team Sportstar
27 April, 2023 22:19 IST
| Video Credit: PA Media

Interim Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason has demanded a reaction from his players against Manchester United on Thursday after they suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United in their last match.

The defeat at St. James’ Park on Sunday ended in the sacking of Mason’s predecessor as interim boss, Cristian Stellini, and left Spurs sixth in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed United, and one behind Aston Villa in fifth.

“Absolutely a reaction,” Mason told reporters on Wednesday when asked what he expected from Spurs. “Sunday was disappointing, so I would hope and expect a reaction from the players and everyone in this building.”

Mason said Spurs was ready for United and that a positive result could put the club back on the right track.

“They’ve had a good season and won a trophy which is important for a big club. It will be difficult but we fully believe we can get a good result,” Mason added.

-Reuters

