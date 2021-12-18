Videos Verstappen urges Hamilton to draw motivation from past achievements to win 8th title Newly-crowned Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says Lewis Hamilton should "look back at what he has achieved already... to just keep on going," after a gala dinner at the FIA's Paris headquarters. AFP 18 December, 2021 19:26 IST AFP 18 December, 2021 19:26 IST Verstappen urges Hamilton to draw motivation from past achievements to win 8th title Arindam Bhattacharya remembers idol Oliver Kahn's farewell match in Kolkata ATK Mohun Bagan drops points vs Bengaluru FC in Antonio Habas' final game Lionel Messi honoured in sky-high mural in Argentina Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Mumbai City's 'Game Of Thrones' inspired modus operandi - End all unbeaten streaks When politics became an actual cage fight in Brazil Jamshedpur's Scottish pair flies high - hat-trick for Stewart, another win for Coyle Virat Kohli on ODI captaincy sack, rift with Rohit Sharma, availability for SA series - Full press conference video Hyderabad FC flying high after 5-1 win over NorthEast United - ISL match recap Ashes 2021-22 first Test review: Dream start for captain Cummins and the James Anderson conundrum Odisha FC climbs to 2nd on ISL table after win over NEUFC - Match review Mumbai City shows Jamshedpur FC who's boss - Best game of ISL 2021 so far?