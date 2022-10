The Red Bull driver won a dramatic, rain-shortened race in Suzuka and claimed the championship when his nearest rival Charles Leclerc was relegated to third by a five-second penalty.

The flying Dutchman said it was a “crazy feeling” to lift the trophy for a second time -- then set his sights on ruling the sport for years to come.

Verstappen was only informed he had retained his title midway through the post-race TV interview, and even the driver himself was not sure.

-AFP