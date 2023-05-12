Boxing World Championship: Meet India’s medallists- Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Nishant Dev

Deepak Bhoria, the 2019 Asian silver medallist, will take on the two-time Worlds bronze medallist Billal Bennama of France. The 26-year-old Indian, who recorded three victories by unanimous decisions, including one against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, will be eyeing another upset win.

Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin has made his World championships debut a memorable affair. The Telangana boxer, who toppled fifth-seeded Bulgarian Javier Ibanez Diaz 4-3 in the quarterfinals, will be motivated to push himself harder against Cuban Saidel Horta.

One of the most impressive performances came from 22-year-old two-time National champion Nishant, who converted his quarterfinal finish at the 2021 World Championships into a medal-winning performance. His 5-0 victory over Terry Jorge Cuellar 5-0 in the last-eight is a rarest of rare instances when an Indian boxer outpunched a Cuban.

Nishant will be keen to showcase his aggression and power against reigning Asian champion Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan in the semifinals and make an impact on the global level.

Story by YB Sarangi