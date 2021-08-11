Videos

Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain

Red flares, flags and loud chants welcomed Lionel Messi as he came out of the Parc des Princes to greet fans after his first press conference under Paris Saint-Germain colours.

AFP
11 August, 2021 20:32 IST
AFP
11 August, 2021 20:32 IST
