Mumbai Indians beats Delhi Capitals by six wickets in last-ball finish. Here’s everything you need to know about that thrilling encounter in just 5 mins.

Rakesh RaoDivyakriti Singh
12 April, 2023 00:45 IST
When Mumbai Indians stole a last-ball six-wicket victory, Ricky Ponting’s exasperated look said it all. The coach could see that Delhi Capitals, much like Prithvi Shaw, was refusing to learn from failures with the bat and the ball.

Despite making heavy weather of the chase, Mumbai Indians tasted its first win of the season. The defeat stretched Capitals’ winless streak to four matches and kept it at the bottom of the 10-team points table.

After bowling out Capitals for 172 in the final over - with leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and pacer Jason Behrendorff taking three wickets each - Mumbai briskly laid the foundation. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan found the ropes almost at will in the PowerPlay, which produced 68 runs.

Rohit found his touch with four fours and three sixes while Kishan responded with six hits to the fence, including three in-a-row off Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Though the stand was broken following the run-out of Kishan - the batter reluctantly sacrificed his wicket for the sake of his skipper - in the eighth over, Tilak Varma joined Rohit and raised a 50-ball 68-run second-wicket stand.

The dismissals of Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Rohit, who fell to a one-handed catch by wicketkeeper Abishek Porel, rekindled the Capitals’ hopes but Cameron Green and Tim David guided Mumbai home by completing the two runs needed off the last ball.

