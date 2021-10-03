Videos

Mithali Raj: Need to take a cue from MS Dhoni on how to win tosses

Mithali Raj explained why she changed her call at the toss at the last minute in the Pink Ball Test against Australia in Carrara.

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
03 October, 2021 19:05 IST
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
03 October, 2021 19:05 IST
Mithali Raj: Need to take a cue from MS Dhoni on how to win tosses
Pooja Vastrakar: India's find of the Pink Ball Test
KKR vs SRH, Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Playing XI prediction, squads, head to head stats, key players, where to watch

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
Keeping Kalaripayattu alive: A malayali grandmother's effort to take the Indian martial art to girls
Mandhana: Practised celebration so many times, got shy after century
RR vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch
MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
Smriti Mandhana: Told myself not to look at the scoreboard, started off like an ODI
KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
Mithali Raj: Little more time between last ODI and Test would have helped, would be nice to play a Test at home
SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App