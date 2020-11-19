Videos Ali hungry to return to Test Cricket with England All-rounder Moeen Ali, who last represented England in the whites in August, 2019, said he is eager to make a comeback into the Test squad. Team Sportstar 19 November, 2020 18:31 IST Team Sportstar 19 November, 2020 18:31 IST Anthony Edwards chosen as #1 pick in the NBA Draft Medvedev stuns Djokovic to reach ATP Finals semis WC Qualifiers: Cavani sent off in Uruguay's defeat to Brazil Nations League: Spain deserved to finish group stage with big win - Luis Enrique More Videos Giroud needs to sort Chelsea situation, says France coach Deschamps ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Zverev, sets up Djokovic clash Johnson wins Masters on day of records Gareth Southgate reveals he contracted coronavirus Bolt admits Ronaldo is 'definitely' faster than him Sinner makes Italian Open era history Johnson leads The Masters heading into final round World Cup qualifiers: Uruguay beats Colombia