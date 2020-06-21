Videos

My passion will be there, whether or not our fans are: Simeone

Diego Simeone says his touchline energy won't waver in the absence of Atletico Madrid fans.

21 June, 2020 12:22 IST
Flick tight-lipped on Sane after winger rejects new Man City contract
Klopp praises 'fantastic' Rashford for community work
Brazil great Ronaldo.
Mbappe reminds Brazil legend Ronaldo of himself
Mourinho left disappointed by VAR in Spurs draw with United
Barca and Real Madrid will drop points in title race: Setien
McIlroy and Koepka in close contact with Watney before positive COVID-19 test
Lampard 'excited' by Werner arrival at Chelsea
Frank Lampard.
Lampard not entertaining Ben Chilwell transfer talk
Djokovic thanks players for taking part in Croatia leg of Adria Tour
Julian Nagelsmann
Nagelsmann defends Timo Werner's Champions League decision
Premier League: Null and void season had Klopp worried
Ian Poulter.
Poulter leads after 'pretty solid day' at Hilton Head