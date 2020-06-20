Videos

Nagelsmann defends Timo Werner's Champions League decision

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has defended Timo Werner after the striker opted to leave the club.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 June, 2020 14:22 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 June, 2020 14:22 IST
Julian Nagelsmann
Nagelsmann defends Timo Werner's Champions League decision
Premier League: Null and void season had Klopp worried
Ian Poulter.
Poulter leads after 'pretty solid day' at Hilton Head
Arteta backs David Luiz to bounce back from City nightmare
 More Videos
Brendan Rodgers
Leicester wanted to take a knee to show support for Black Lives Matter: Rodgers
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo hails 'wonderful' Haaland
Setien hopes Messi's 700th goal comes against Sevilla
Harry Kane will start against Manchester United - Mourinho
Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director
Ozil must give his best to reclaim Arsenal starting spot: Arteta
Langer: Good chance Australia will play in England this year
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners