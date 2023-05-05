Videos

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Serie A: Napoli claimed a third crown following a 1-1 draw at mid-table Udinese, giving it an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio with only five matches left in the season.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
05 May, 2023 14:49 IST
05 May, 2023 14:49 IST

Serie A: Napoli claimed a third crown following a 1-1 draw at mid-table Udinese, giving it an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio with only five matches left in the season.

Napoli won its first Serie A title in 33 years with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.

The “scudetto” (championship) set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples, inside the stadium in Udine and beyond.

Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

Serie A leading goalscorer Victor Osimhen equalised for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on.

Napoli moved an insurmountable 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.

-AP

Read the full match report here - CLICK

All videos

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us