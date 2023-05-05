Napoli won its first Serie A title in 33 years with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.

The “scudetto” (championship) set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples, inside the stadium in Udine and beyond.

Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

Serie A leading goalscorer Victor Osimhen equalised for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on.

Napoli moved an insurmountable 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.

-AP

