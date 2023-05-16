Videos

WATCH: How does the NBA draft lottery work- Explained

Sportstar explains the entire NBA draft lottery process in this video.

Abhishek Saini
16 May, 2023 02:42 IST
| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

The NBA draft  lottery is on Tuesday night in Chicago and 14 teams will hope that the ping-pong balls will bounce their way, giving them the No. 1 pick this year and the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama. 

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all have the best chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick — 14 per cent, or about 7-1 odds.

The winner of the draft lottery gets the chance to make the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft. So, while Wembanyama won’t “officially” be a member of that team yet, it’ll be a foregone conclusion that — barring some sort of incredible trade — he’ll be selected by that franchise in June and could be with his new club for summer league games in early July.

