Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

A pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan early in his career sell for nearly $1.5 million after fees, setting a record price at auction for game-worn footwear, according to Sotheby's.

AFP
26 October, 2021 16:44 IST
