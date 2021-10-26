Videos Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record A pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan early in his career sell for nearly $1.5 million after fees, setting a record price at auction for game-worn footwear, according to Sotheby's. AFP 26 October, 2021 16:44 IST AFP 26 October, 2021 16:44 IST Beware of Pakistan - fans celebrate after Babar Azam & Co.'s win over India in T20 World Cup match Pakistan beats India in T20 World Cup - takeaways for Virat Kohli & Co. IND v PAK T20 World Cup rivalry - throwback to 2007 IND vs PAK capsule preview - spin the key; lineups, matchups, stats Read more stories on Videos. More Videos El Clasico gears up for battle of rising young talent IPL 2021 stars who missed the cut for T20 World Cup 2021 From Gayle & Rohit to Shakib: Six players who have featured in every Men's T20 World Cup so far Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to break into top 10 rankings IPL 2021: Indian youngsters steal the show, earn T20 World Cup experience Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins What is BCCI looking for in the next Indian men's head coach? Who after Ravi Shastri? Dravid? Curtis Campher becomes first bowler to take double hattrick in men's T20 World Cup