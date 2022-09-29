Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra danced with fans in Vadodara ahead of the 36th National Games to held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12, performing the ‘garba’ in a packed stadium in Vadodara during a celebratory event marking the auspicious period ‘navratri’.

Neeraj stood on a tribune and addressed fans in Gujarati, to cheers from the crowd.

Neeraj, who won the silver medal in the recent World Championships, will not be taking part in the National Games. More than 7,000 athletes from 28 States and union territories (and Services) will participate.