Videos Neeraj Chopra reacts to his national record-breaking 89.30m throw Neeraj Chopra, speaking to Sportstar from Finland, assessed his 89.30m throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games which is now the new men's javelin national record. Team Sportstar 16 June, 2022 17:28 IST Neeraj Chopra reacts to his national record-breaking 89.30m throw Team Sportstar 16 June, 2022 17:28 IST Neeraj Chopra is undeniably the big dog on the field after the Olympic gold but this doesn't mean he's putting any more pressure on himself than usual. Self improvement is the fight he wants to focus on. Read the full story here: Neeraj Chopra on breaking national record: Nothing better than outperforming myself