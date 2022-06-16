Videos

Neeraj Chopra reacts to his national record-breaking 89.30m throw

Neeraj Chopra, speaking to Sportstar from Finland, assessed his 89.30m throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games which is now the new men's javelin national record.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 June, 2022 17:28 IST

Neeraj Chopra reacts to his national record-breaking 89.30m throw

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 June, 2022 17:28 IST

Neeraj Chopra is undeniably the big dog on the field after the Olympic gold but this doesn’t mean he’s putting any more pressure on himself than usual. Self improvement is the fight he wants to focus on. Read the full story here: Neeraj Chopra on breaking national record: Nothing better than outperforming myself

Watch: When a journalist joined celebrating fans after Australia qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022
Watch: India's road to AFC Asian Cup 2023
Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai
Jyothi Yarraji stumbles on hurdle at Interstate Athletics after national record-breaking spree

All Videos

 More Videos
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Wish South Africa would drop Miller, but they won't
Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again
Ishan Kishan: You don't lose a game because of one player
Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team
Rishabh Pant on captaincy elevation: I haven't digested the news myself; hope to learn from Hardik Pandya
India vs South Africa, T20 head-to-head records: Highest run scorers, wicket takers
Dravid: Having Hardik back adds depth to our side
Dravid on Umran: Hope to see him in longer format of the game
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App