Watch: Coach Bhaskar Bhatt’s epic pep talk to World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen

At the first-ever Sportstar National Sports Conclave, newly crowned boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen shared what her coach Bhaskar Bhatt told her which motivated her throughout the season.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 06:11 IST
