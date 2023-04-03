Watch: Coach Bhaskar Bhatt’s epic pep talk to World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen

At the first-ever Sportstar National Sports Conclave, newly crowned boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen shared what her coach Bhaskar Bhatt told her which motivated her throughout the season.

At the first-ever Sportstar National Sports Conclave, newly crowned boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen shared what her coach Bhaskar Bhatt told her which motivated her throughout the season.