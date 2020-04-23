Videos Videos On This Day: Dominant Bayern Munich trounces Barcelona 4-0 Dominant Bayern Munich won the first leg of its 2013 Champions League semifinal against Barcelona in astonishing fashion by cruising to a 4-0 victory. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 19:13 IST Bayern Munich players celebrating their 2013 Champions League semifinal victory against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 19:13 IST In April 2013, FC Bayern had an incredible night at the Allianz Arena after beating FC Barcelona and Leo Messi 4-0. Thomas Mueller (two), Mario Gomez and Arjen Robben scored the goals for Bayern on the night. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.