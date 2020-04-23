Videos

On This Day: Dominant Bayern Munich trounces Barcelona 4-0

Dominant Bayern Munich won the first leg of its 2013 Champions League semifinal against Barcelona in astonishing fashion by cruising to a 4-0 victory.

23 April, 2020 19:13 IST

Bayern Munich players celebrating their 2013 Champions League semifinal victory against Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.   -  GETTY IMAGES

In April 2013, FC Bayern had an incredible night at the Allianz Arena after beating FC Barcelona and Leo Messi 4-0. Thomas Mueller (two), Mario Gomez and Arjen Robben scored the goals for Bayern on the night.

 

