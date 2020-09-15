Videos Opening with Woakes is easy: Archer Since winning the ICC World Cup in 2019, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes have formed a consistent partnership for England. Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 17:14 IST Team Sportstar 15 September, 2020 17:14 IST Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard England's bowling makes the team look good: Morgan Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs More Videos Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG Osaka beats Azarenka to lift US Open title Klopp hails Salah's hat-trick performance in Leeds thriller IPL 2020: Mind Matters with Paddy Upton NBA: Nuggets stun Clippers, take Game Five Dominic Thiem: US Open title my biggest dream