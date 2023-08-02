Booksellers along the river Seine say the Paris Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of the French capital, after they were told by local authorities that they will have to remove their stalls for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games for security reasons.
Around 570 of the famous old stalls that line the river in the capital need to be dismantled and moved, or almost 60 percent of the riverside booksellers, according to the city authorities.
“Book dealers are to Paris what gondoliers are to Venice”, says Jérôme Callais, President of the Paris Booksellers Cultural Association.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics: Riverside booksellers refuse to budge for 2024 Summer Games ceremony
- Women’s World Cup: Colombia insists Linda Caicedo is fit for final group game following health scares
- Pakistan hockey team arrives in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy, crosses Wagah border into India
- WATCH | I never play for spot, always play for team’s success, says Shardul
- Japanese boxing sensation Naoya Inoue reigns supreme
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE