GetImageContent.jpg

Paris Olympics: Riverside booksellers refuse to budge for 2024 Summer Games ceremony

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the Préfecture de Police has asked booksellers in Paris to remove their famous green stalls along the quays of the Seine for security purposes. But the around 200 booksellers have said they have “no intention to move”.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 12:44 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Booksellers along the river Seine say the Paris Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of the French capital, after they were told by local authorities that they will have to remove their stalls for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games for security reasons.

Book dealers are to Paris what gondoliers are to Venice

Around 570 of the famous old stalls that line the river in the capital need to be dismantled and moved, or almost 60 percent of the riverside booksellers, according to the city authorities.

“Book dealers are to Paris what gondoliers are to Venice”, says Jérôme Callais, President of the Paris Booksellers Cultural Association.

READ MORE HERE.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
