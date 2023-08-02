Paris Olympics: Riverside booksellers refuse to budge for 2024 Summer Games ceremony

Booksellers along the river Seine say the Paris Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of the French capital, after they were told by local authorities that they will have to remove their stalls for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Games for security reasons.

Book dealers are to Paris what gondoliers are to Venice

Around 570 of the famous old stalls that line the river in the capital need to be dismantled and moved, or almost 60 percent of the riverside booksellers, according to the city authorities.

“Book dealers are to Paris what gondoliers are to Venice”, says Jérôme Callais, President of the Paris Booksellers Cultural Association.

