Videos Paul Pogba - Should Manchester United stick or twist? With the speculation over his future, just how important is World Cup winner Paul Pogba to Premier League giant Manchester United? Let's find out! Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 18:09 IST Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 18:09 IST Pep Guardiola 'fortunate' to manage Kevin De Bruyne Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Will Liverpool pay the penalty against Manchester United? More Videos ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for LaLiga: Improving Atleti is more important than the title for Simeone Premier League: Manchester United back on top... for now! ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for