WATCH: PBKS vs CSK match highlights and analysis

| Video Credit: Edit: Divyakriti Singh

Prabhsimran Singh (42, 24b, 4x4, 2x6) and Liam Livingstone’s (40, 24b, 1x4, 4x6) big hitting at either end of the innings helped Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets off the last ball in a nail-biting contest at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

With nine runs required, Matheesha Pathirana bowled a near-perfect last over, nailing his yorkers without conceding a boundary. However, Sikandar Raza held his nerve enough by running two braces and a three off the final delivery to give his side its fifth win.

Chasing 201 for victory, PBKS got off to a flyer with Prabhsimran and skipper Shikhar Dhawan adding 50 in just 4.2 overs before the latter got out.

From 81 for one in the ninth over, Super Kings pulled things back when Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets. The Punjab side was in a tricky situation at 129 for three after 15 overs, but the match changed when Livingstone launched Tushar Desphande for three huge sixes in the 16th over.

Deshpande conceded 24 in the 16th over and 13 more in the 19th as PBKS scored 72 off the last five overs to post a memorable win.

READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT HERE