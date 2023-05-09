Videos

WATCH: Rinku Singh and Andre Russell power Kolkata to a win against Punjab; Match analysis in five minutes

Kolkata Knight Riders beats Punjab Kings by five wickets in a last ball thriller. Here’s everything you need to about the match in just five minutes.

Amitabha Das Sharma
09 May, 2023 09:33 IST
Rinku Singh smashed a boundary off the final delivery to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Moments earlier, Andre Russell’s whirlwind knock (42, 23b, 3x4, 3x6) had carried Knight Riders to the cusp. The West Indian hammered three sixes as 20 runs came off Sam Curran’s 19th over. The equation was down to six from six balls, but a spirited Arshdeep Singh kept Kings in the hunt till the final ball. With two needed, Rinku (21 n.o., 10b, 2x4, 1x6) sealed it with a four. Russell and Rinku figured in a 54-run stand off 27 balls to swing the game Knight Riders’ way.

