Rinku Singh smashed a boundary off the final delivery to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Moments earlier, Andre Russell’s whirlwind knock (42, 23b, 3x4, 3x6) had carried Knight Riders to the cusp. The West Indian hammered three sixes as 20 runs came off Sam Curran’s 19th over. The equation was down to six from six balls, but a spirited Arshdeep Singh kept Kings in the hunt till the final ball. With two needed, Rinku (21 n.o., 10b, 2x4, 1x6) sealed it with a four. Russell and Rinku figured in a 54-run stand off 27 balls to swing the game Knight Riders’ way.

