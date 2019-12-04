Videos Pep Guardiola: Man City would be a bit crazy to think about the title "With the distance we have with Liverpool, it would be a bit crazy to think about the title," says the manager. Team Sportstar 04 December, 2019 14:55 IST Pep Guardiola: Man City would be a bit crazy to think about the title Team Sportstar 04 December, 2019 14:55 IST Pep Guardiola: Man City would be a bit crazy to think about the title NBA: Luka Doncic guides Mavericks to big win over Pelicans Anthony Joshua confident of victory in Andy Ruiz Jr rematch Serie A: Is Cristiano Ronaldo in crisis at Juventus? More Videos Premier League Review - Matchday 14 Messi: Someone will beat my Ballon d'Or record Virgil Van Dijk: Ballon d'Or nomination 'special' for a defender Robert Lewandowski: Lionel Messi 'one of the best in history' Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or Flick urges Bayern to give Coutinho more time Emotional Bologna coach thanks wife during leukemia battle