Videos

Pep Guardiola: Man City would be a bit crazy to think about the title

"With the distance we have with Liverpool, it would be a bit crazy to think about the title," says the manager.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 December, 2019 14:55 IST

Pep Guardiola: Man City would be a bit crazy to think about the title

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 December, 2019 14:55 IST
Pep Guardiola: Man City would be a bit crazy to think about the title
NBA: Luka Doncic guides Mavericks to big win over Pelicans
Anthony Joshua confident of victory in Andy Ruiz Jr rematch
Serie A: Is Cristiano Ronaldo in crisis at Juventus?
 More Videos
Premier League Review - Matchday 14
Messi: Someone will beat my Ballon d'Or record
Virgil Van Dijk: Ballon d'Or nomination 'special' for a defender
Robert Lewandowski: Lionel Messi 'one of the best in history'
Lionel Messi wins a record sixth Ballon d'Or
Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or
Flick urges Bayern to give Coutinho more time
Emotional Bologna coach thanks wife during leukemia battle