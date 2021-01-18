Videos Pep Guardiola 'fortunate' to manage Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola said he is fortunate to be managing a player like Kevin De Bruyne, who makes his life easier at the club. Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 18:07 IST Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 18:07 IST Pep Guardiola 'fortunate' to manage Kevin De Bruyne Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Will Liverpool pay the penalty against Manchester United? More Videos ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for LaLiga: Improving Atleti is more important than the title for Simeone Premier League: Manchester United back on top... for now! ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for