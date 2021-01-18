Videos

Pep Guardiola 'fortunate' to manage Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola said he is fortunate to be managing a player like Kevin De Bruyne, who makes his life easier at the club.

18 January, 2021 18:07 IST
18 January, 2021 18:07 IST
