Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a challenge that dwarfs the achievement of the club’s surge to the top of the Premier League table in the pre-World Cup portion of the campaign: How to keep the improbable run going?

The Gunners are hoping to pick up their league season where they left off six weeks ago when they welcome West Ham in the late Boxing Day fixture that will conclude a program of seven matches on Monday.

In the day’s first game, Tottenham travels across London to face Brentford at lunchtime with Spurs manager Antonio Conte adamant that the restart of league play is coming too soon after the World Cup final.

In the day’s other games, Crystal Palace hosts Fulham in another London derby, Everton welcomes Wolves, Newcastle visits Leicester, Brighton travels to south coast rival Southampton and Liverpool heads to Aston Villa.

- AP