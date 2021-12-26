Videos

Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points

Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as the side beat Bengaluru Bulls 46 – 30 in the inaugural match of Pro Kabaddi League season 8 in Bengaluru.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 December, 2021 15:02 IST
26 December, 2021 15:02 IST

An exciting first day of season eight of the Pro Kabaddi League saw emphatic wins for U Mumba against Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors against UP Yoddha, while Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans settled for a draw in an evening which saw established stars struggled to get going.

VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports

