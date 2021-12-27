Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal guides UP Yoddha to win vs former team Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 8: U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates 36-35 in the final move of the match to clinch much-needed five points in the Pro Kabaddi League's Christmas day triple-header on Saturday. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2021 18:50 IST Team Sportstar 27 December, 2021 18:50 IST U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates 36-35 in the final move of the match to clinch much-needed five points in the Pro Kabaddi League's Christmas day triple-header on Saturday.The match marked a sentimental clash for Pardeep Narwal who was facing off against his former side for the first time since he moved to UP Yoddha for a record fee.Patna thought they had managed to claw their way back into a tie in the last move of the match when the side tackled Surender Gill but the UP raider ensured he got a bonus point in the process to keep that one-point lead alive. VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 2: PKL 2021: Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha beats Patna Pirates; Aslam, Deshwal shine for Pune, Jaipur 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 9 Highlights - Bengal Warriors edge Gujarat Giants in nervy 31-28 win Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 8 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 7 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Super 10 helps Dabang Delhi pip U Mumba Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 6 Highlights - Monu Goyat leads Patna Pirates to 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 5 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi too good for shaky Puneri Paltan 2021: Year in Sports - January: From India's Gabba conquest to Liverpool's Premier League hiccups Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 3 Highlights - Nabibakhsh guides Bengal Warriors to 38-33 win over UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 2 Highlights- Tamil Thalaivas gift Telugu Titans 40-40 draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points