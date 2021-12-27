Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal guides UP Yoddha to win vs former team Patna Pirates

U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates 36-35 in the final move of the match to clinch much-needed five points in the Pro Kabaddi League's Christmas day triple-header on Saturday.

The match marked a sentimental clash for Pardeep Narwal who was facing off against his former side for the first time since he moved to UP Yoddha for a record fee.

Patna thought they had managed to claw their way back into a tie in the last move of the match when the side tackled Surender Gill but the UP raider ensured he got a bonus point in the process to keep that one-point lead alive.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



More from day 2: PKL 2021: Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha beats Patna Pirates; Aslam, Deshwal shine for Pune, Jaipur