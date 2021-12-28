Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 11 Highlights - Aslam Inamdar shines helps Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans

An all-rounder performance from Aslam Inamdar helped Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 34-33. Siddharth Desai scored 15 points for the Telugu Titans but had no support from fellow raiders including captain Rohit Kumar as Pune secured a last second victory.



The match started with all the eyes on top raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Desai. The “showman” Rahul struggled again to make an impression with his early raids for Pune while Desai showed why he is considered the “Baahubali” with powerful moves including massive hand-touches.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



