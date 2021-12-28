Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 11 Highlights - Aslam Inamdar shines helps Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 8: A last raid blunder by Rakesh Gowda where he miscalculated a bonus Point handed Pune a one-point victory. This was after a brilliant all-round show from Aslam Inamdar. Team Sportstar 28 December, 2021 15:01 IST Team Sportstar 28 December, 2021 15:01 IST An all-rounder performance from Aslam Inamdar helped Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 34-33. Siddharth Desai scored 15 points for the Telugu Titans but had no support from fellow raiders including captain Rohit Kumar as Pune secured a last second victory.The match started with all the eyes on top raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Desai. The “showman” Rahul struggled again to make an impression with his early raids for Pune while Desai showed why he is considered the “Baahubali” with powerful moves including massive hand-touches. VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 2: PKL 2021: Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha beats Patna Pirates; Aslam, Deshwal shine for Pune, Jaipur Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal helps UP Yoddha to win against old team Patna Pirates Stewart, Sahal score in Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Odisha FC stalemate Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal guides UP Yoddha to win vs former team Patna Pirates 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 9 Highlights - Bengal Warriors edge Gujarat Giants in nervy 31-28 win Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 8 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 7 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Super 10 helps Dabang Delhi pip U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 6 Highlights - Monu Goyat leads Patna Pirates to 42-39 win over Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 5 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi too good for shaky Puneri Paltan 2021: Year in Sports - January: From India's Gabba conquest to Liverpool's Premier League hiccups Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 4 Highlights - Gujarat Giants beats Jaipur Pink Panthers in opener Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review