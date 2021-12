Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 12 Highlights - Arjun Deshwal's 18-point haul helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers ekes out a narrow win over Haryana Steelers to opening its account for the season.



Arjun Deshwal was crucial in Jaipur Pink Panthers' victory as he scored a massive 18 points, while captain Deepak Niwas Hooda also picked up 10 points.



Haryana Steelers skipper Vikash Kandola also had a good game as he scored 14 points.



VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star Sports



More from day 2: PKL 2021: Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha beats Patna Pirates; Aslam, Deshwal shine for Pune, Jaipur