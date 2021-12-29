Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 13 Highlights - Dabang Delhi holds Gujarat Giants to 24-24 draw

A last-second blunder from experienced defender Ravinder Pahal allowed Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar to secure a raid point and hold Gujarat Lions to 24-24 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

Delhi’s star raider once again secured a Super 10 (11 points), his third in three matches of Season 8 - but the team was lucky to escape with a tie after another match filled with mistakes from its defence.



