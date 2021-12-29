Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 13 Highlights - Dabang Delhi holds Gujarat Giants to 24-24 draw Pro Kabaddi 8: A last-second blunder from Ravinder Pahal allowed Dabang Delhi to hold Gujarat Lions to a 24-24 tie on Sunday. Team Sportstar 29 December, 2021 13:18 IST Team Sportstar 29 December, 2021 13:18 IST A last-second blunder from experienced defender Ravinder Pahal allowed Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar to secure a raid point and hold Gujarat Lions to 24-24 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.Delhi’s star raider once again secured a Super 10 (11 points), his third in three matches of Season 8 - but the team was lucky to escape with a tie after another match filled with mistakes from its defence.VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 5: Pro Kabaddi 2021 day 5: Super 10s for Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar; Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors, Gujarat, Delhi settle for draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 15 Highlights - V Ajith Kumar guides U Mumba to draw against former team Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 14 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat, Dong Geon Lee help Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 13 Highlights - Dabang Delhi holds Gujarat Giants to 24-24 draw Deshorn Brown scores hat-trick in Mumbai-NorthEast high-scoring draw Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 12 Highlights - Arjun Deshwal's 18-point haul helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 11 Highlights - Aslam Inamdar helps Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal helps UP Yoddha to win against old team Patna Pirates Stewart, Sahal score in Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Odisha FC stalemate Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal guides UP Yoddha to win vs former team Patna Pirates 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 9 Highlights - Bengal Warriors edge Gujarat Giants in nervy 31-28 win Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 8 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas